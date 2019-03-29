More Lawsuits Filed Against Opioid Producing Companies
TULSA, Oklahoma - New York is following Oklahoma's lead after the state reached a multi-million dollar settlement with a leading manufacturer of prescription painkillers.
Since Oklahoma's Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the settlement Tuesday, 2,000 lawsuits against the owners of Purdue Pharma been filed.
New York's AG say the state is suing the Sackler family -- the billonaire family behind OxyContin -- and owners of Purdue Pharma.
That's the same company that agreed to pay Oklahoma $270 million in the first settlement of its kind.
New York's lawsuit says the drugmaker fueled the opioid crisis by putting hunger for profits over patient safety.
The Sackler family denies any wrongdoing and says all the lawsuits could push Purdue Pharma into bankruptcy.
The state is also suing five other companies that produce opioid painkillers and four distributors.
New York is asking the companies to endow a fund to curb the epidemic.
Oklahoma's settlement will go toward treating addiction at OSU's Wellness and Recovery Center.