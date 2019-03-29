News
1 Arrested After Deadly Crash Near Keystone Dam
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - One person is behind bars after a crash on the Keystone Dam that killed one person.
Michael Cochran is in the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of DUI and first-degree manslaughter.
Related Story: OHP: Alcohol A Factor In Fatal Keystone Dam Wreck
Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 151 just south of Highway 412 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Troopers say Cochran was in one vehicle and transported to the hospital for leg injuries before being booked into the jail.
68 year-old James Lara, who was driving the other vehicle, was found dead at the scene.