A mother from South Carolina is calling for justice after her daughter, a fifth grader, died from injuries she suffered in a classroom fight. The other student has been suspended.

Raniya Wright, 10, died two days after the classroom fight Monday that left her with serious injuries at Forest Hills Elementary School. A police report stated Wright was found "unconscious but breathing" at the school and she was rushed to the hospital.

Read Related Story: 10-Year-Old Dies Following Classroom Fight In South Carolina

Her mother, Ash Wright, posted a picture on Facebook from her daughter's hospital room, saying, "this is what bullying cause(s)… still unresponsive at this time… keep the prayers coming."

"Due to the ongoing investigation, and the student privacy laws, we cannot share specific details at this time," said Tim Mabry, chairman of the Colleton County School Board.

On Thursday, the school district's superintendent addressed a roomful of parents demanding answers, but released few details about what exactly happened, which has left some in the community outraged.

"We need answers, the community, we need closure. This is not the first incident of bullying," one woman said.

The Colleton County School District said the other student is also a fifth grader. So far, no charges have been filed.