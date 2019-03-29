News
Inmate Fight Locks Down Hominy Correctional Center
Friday, March 29th 2019, 4:28 PM CDT
HOMINY, Oklahoma - The Dick Conner Correctional Center was locked down Friday afternoon due to an inmate fight, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said. The fight took place around 1:30 p.m. in the medium-security facility's gym.
Five inmates were injured - none seriously, a news release states. No staff members were hurt.
Visitation has been canceled for the upcoming weekend.
"Locking down a facility is a customary inmate safety precaution ODOC takes while security staff investigate what happened," the release states.
"All inmate movement is restricted, and no visitation is allowed."