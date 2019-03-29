HOMINY, Oklahoma - The Dick Conner Correctional Center was locked down Friday afternoon due to an inmate fight, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said. The fight took place around 1:30 p.m. in the medium-security facility's gym.

Five inmates were injured - none seriously, a news release states. No staff members were hurt.

Visitation has been canceled for the upcoming weekend.

"Locking down a facility is a customary inmate safety precaution ODOC takes while security staff investigate what happened," the release states.

"All inmate movement is restricted, and no visitation is allowed."