Suspect Wanted In Connection With 2 Hates Crimes Involving Racist Graffiti In OKC
Investigators are searching for a woman in connection to two hate crimes. The suspect was caught on camera at a building near the Capitol.
The Chickasaw Nation reported offensive vandalism on Thursday at their building four hours after police were called to the state's Democratic Party headquarters.
Police released surveillance photos taken from the Chickasaw Nation's northeast Oklahoma City office. Officers responded after building security discovered a blue spray-painted Swastika and the number 1488 on a glass door. One on the sidewalk said the word "savages" and the letters "HH" were also painted.
Investigators need to identify the woman in the pictures. They want to question her about the racist graffiti that was found on the tribe’s property and identical messages at the building that houses the Democratic Party's office. The suspect painted Nazi symbols, phrases and offensive words.
“I wasn’t surprised, just very disappointed,” said Rev. L. Sheri Dickerson, Oklahoma Democratic Party. “I won’t let those that try to intimidate or impugn fear, scare me. I’m still here, I’m still standing.”
The graffiti has since been removed from both properties, but the words remain fresh in the minds of those who witnessed the crimes.
“What they have written here destroys our nation,” said Pam Pollard, Oklahoma Republican Party.
They now seek justice for the attacks.
“Come to the courtroom to make sure you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Pollard.
Letters with hate speech were also found at both buildings and have been collected as evidence.
The public can report tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.