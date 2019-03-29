News
Washington County Inmate Threatens To Blow Up Assistant DA, Sheriff's Office Says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Washington County Sheriff's Office says an inmate threatened to blow up and shoot an assistant DA and former judge.
They say Beren Hill signed the letter and included his return address. The investigators say Hill admitted writing the letter, saying they'd ruined his life for sending him to prison for forgery.
They say Hill told them he's made bombs before from diesel fuel and ammonium nitrate. He said In the letter he would make the Oklahoma City bombing look like a boy scout campfire.
Investigators say Hill left a blood stain below his signature and called it a blood oath.