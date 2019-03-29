News
Tulsa Police Officer Involved In Minor Collision
Friday, March 29th 2019, 5:35 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Authorities say a Tulsa Police officer is fine following a collision at East Pine and North Yale Friday evening. TPD said the wreck took place around 4:45 p.m.
The officer was stopped at a light when an eastbound driver failed to yield and hit another car. One of the vehicles then hit the patrol car, News On 6 was told.
Another person involved in the crash had minor injuries, TPD said.