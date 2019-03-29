Graduates of the Lindsey House program say living at the current location is no free ride.



"You're responsible for every receipt, every penny you spend, you have to write that budget down, you have to stick to it," graduate Nicole Eddy said.



It's hard work, but for women like Eddy and Julie Sorrels, it was the opportunity they needed to get their lives back after struggling with drug addiction.



"It was the first time I ever parented my children sober in our own home, not under somebody else's roof," Eddy said.



"It gave me an opportunity to become the parent in my daughter's eyes again," Sorrels said.



Lindsey House CEO Tiffany Egdorf said women learn critical life skills that help them manage money and find work.



"The idea is that when they leave, they've learned how to manage their resources," Egdorf said. "They're completely self-sufficient, serving themselves and their families."



The organization broke ground on a second location on Friday, which will allow them to serve 24 more families, whereas now they can only help 13.



"The need in our community is great, I get 10 phone calls a day at least from women who are in similar situations that I was in," Eddy said.



Graduates of the program say they're excited to see the Lindsey House change more lives, just like it changed theirs.



"I didn't want to leave!" Sorrels said. "It was a safe place. But I knew ultimately that I wanted to give that place, that opportunity, to someone else who needed it."



The CEO said they hope to open their new location by the beginning of 2020.