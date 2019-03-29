Cold Front Brings Storms, Hail Threat To NE Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A strong cold front will bring another round of rain and some severe storms to Green Country for late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
A few scattered storms look to begin forming after 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas out ahead of that cold front. Quarter to golf ball size hail will be the biggest threat with the strongest storms along with strong gusty winds.
The tornado threat is much lower in this kind of setup, but not completely zero - so just stay aware!
From roughly 8 p.m. through midnight, scattered showers and storms will continue to slowly advance further east and southeast along the cold front into far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma with a continued hail and wind threat. Storms will then become much more widespread during the very early morning hours of Saturday behind the cold front.
This last round of storms looks to impact eastern Oklahoma from about 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. with a continued threat of large hail and damaging winds.
Storms look to quickly exit eastern Oklahoma by sunrise Saturday morning with just some lingering showers during the day. It will feel more like winter than spring on Saturday with temperatures in the 40s and gusty north winds, so get the coat back out of the closet this weekend