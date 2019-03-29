Pinwheels Honor Oklahoma Child Abuse Victims
TULSA, Oklahoma - There's a special tribute up Friday night to honor the nearly 2,700 Oklahoma children who were abused or neglected in 2018.
Several Oklahoma state senators, their spouses and volunteers joined together to put pinwheels in the ground at the Parent Child Center building - each one representing a victim.
Volunteers hope the pinwheels will help spread awareness and show people just how many children were abused or neglected in just one year.
They point out that these pinwheels - 2,685 of them - represent confirmed cases only. Many others aren't reported.
Organizers say education is their goal.
They hope the display will encourage people to become part of the effort to protect children in our communities.
Laura Newhouse, Child Advocate says, "I think prevention is such an important part in getting the word out and helping parents realize that it is preventable."
The Parent Child Center at 14th and Boulder will be lit up in blue for the entire month of April - which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.