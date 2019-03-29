Governor Stitt Celebrates Zeeco Business Anniversary In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt was in Green Country Friday, August 29 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a Broken Arrow company that's gone global.
The governor and other local, state and federal leaders got a front row seat for Zeeco's refinery flare demonstration.
The combustion and environmental systems manufacturer employs more than 1,000 people at its 20 locations worldwide.
"This is exactly what we're talking about," said Governor Kevin Stitt.
"We want to bring the world to Oklahoma and Oklahoma to the world. Zeeco is a great example of doing that right here from Broken Arrow."
Equipment manufactured by Zeeco is in use in more than 100 countries worldwide.
Congressman Kevin Hern, Oklahoma Secretary of State Michael Rogers, and Oklahoma Representative Dean Davis were also at the anniversary celebration.