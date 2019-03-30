Georgia Teen Finds Perfect College After Receiving 55 Acceptance Letters
AUGUSTA, Georgia - Picking a school can be a difficult task for most seniors in high school but one teen in Georgia had a massive selection from which to choose.
Jakelia Baker is the valedictorian at Lucy C. Laney High School in Augusta, Georgia, and an excellent volleyball player. On Friday, she announced that she would be attending Penn State Beaver to play volleyball but that wasn't her only choice. Baker is not only a great on the court she has high academic scores and participates in soccer, tennis, golf, marching band, student council, math team, National Honor Society and Academic Decathlon.
Baker said she applied to at least 65 schools and then acceptance letters started pouring in. In total, 55 colleges sent her acceptance letters in addition to almost $1.3 million in scholarship offers.