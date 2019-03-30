



Sunshine returns on Sunday, but the unseasonably chilly air will stick around for another day. Despite mostly sunny skies, we’ll stay well below normal Sunday with highs only in the lower 50s to wrap up the weekend. And another frost or freeze is also expected Sunday night into Monday morning as lows again dip to around the freezing mark.



Thankfully, another spring rebound is ahead! South winds increase on Tuesday and much warmer weather looks to rapidly return, with highs soaring back into the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll be climbing back towards the 70-degree mark by Wednesday, ahead of our next system that will bring a chance of showers and storms by Thursday.