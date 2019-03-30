Winter Chill And A Weekend Freeze For Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Showers and storms are clearing out of eastern Oklahoma, but an abrupt return to winter is surging in for our weekend!
Isolated areas of drizzle and light showers will remain possible across eastern Oklahoma as an upper-level system departs the area. But by far the biggest impact you’ll feel today is a taste of winter cold and winter winds! Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s in spots by mid to late morning, and we'll hold in the 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. And with north winds gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour, it’ll feel colder than that! Time to dig the coat back out of the closet!
And if you got an early start on some spring gardening recently, make sure you protect your plants tonight! A freeze appears likely across the majority of eastern Oklahoma by early Sunday morning with lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Sunshine returns on Sunday, but the unseasonably chilly air will stick around for another day. Despite mostly sunny skies, we’ll stay well below normal Sunday with highs only in the lower 50s to wrap up the weekend. And another frost or freeze is also expected Sunday night into Monday morning as lows again dip to around the freezing mark.
Thankfully, another spring rebound is ahead! South winds increase on Tuesday and much warmer weather looks to rapidly return, with highs soaring back into the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll be climbing back towards the 70-degree mark by Wednesday, ahead of our next system that will bring a chance of showers and storms by Thursday.
I hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!