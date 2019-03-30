Community Supports Okmulgee Firefighter Injured In Rodeo
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - People from all over the country are coming together to help an injured Okmulgee Firefighter get back up on his feet again.
That firefighter is still recovering after a rodeo accident at the beginning of the year. News On 6 has learned he's already defying the odds and doesn't have any plans to slow down.
Every steer used today has been donated. The arena? Donated for the day. All of the auction items? Donated. Every person that I talked to told me they didn't think twice about getting involved in this event because it's easy to support a guy like Tanner.
They show up without you having to ask. They support you, regardless of the circumstance. That is what friends are for, right? Well, that is what these friends are for.
"It is kind of hard to be here, knowing this is for me," said Okmulgee Firefighter Tanner McElhaney.
McElhaney is a firefighter in Okmulgee and a steer wrestler. At the beginning of the year, he got into an accident at a rodeo he was competing in. Doctors told him his injuries would leave him wheelchair bound for 10 weeks.
"Tanner is a strong person. It has been hard," said Tanner’s best friend Austin Mason, "this is the longest he has ever been in his life since he was a baby that he hasn't been on a horse."
Mason hosted a Steer Wrestling Benefit Saturday.
The money they make is going to Tanner and his family to help with medical bills.
“He's my best friend but he's a great person just, to everybody," said Mason.
People have come in for Tanner’s benefit from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. Matt Mousseau and his three year old son, came all the way from Canada.
“Something like this you know when another guy gets hurt it’s just a good thing to do,” said Matt Mousseau.
Today, it's all about keeping an eye on the simple things, the fun moments and the future.
"I have been doing everything I can to help him get through this. I know he will ride again," said Mason.