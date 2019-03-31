Flores, a Democrat who served on the Nevada State Assembly, wrote a piece for New York magazine's The Cut on Friday alleging that Biden "inhaled" her hair and then kissed her before a campaign rally in 2014, when she was running for Nevada's lieutenant governor.

"He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head," Flores wrote. "My brain couldn't process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused...I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me."

She called the alleged incident "demeaning and disrespectful."

A spokesman for Biden had said in a previous statement that neither Biden nor his staff at the time recalled the incident Flores described.

Henry R. Munoz, the Latino Victory Project co-founder who organized the 2014 campaign event, said on Sunday that thorough review of the rally appeared to show that Biden and Flores were never alone together. "These are both individuals that I love and respect, and who have been supported by and who have supported the organization I co-founded to lift Latinx candidates," Munoz said in a statement. "Yet at no time were these two leaders alone together and I, and the organization I cofounded and those in attendance, do not believe that circumstances support allegations that such an event took place."