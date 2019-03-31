Biden Says He Never 'Acted Inappropriately' In First Statement After Flores Accusation
In his first statement since a Nevada political candidate accused him of inappropriate touching, former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday said he did not believe he ever "acted inappropriately," but would listen to suggestions saying otherwise. Lucy Flores has said that Biden kissed the back of her head during a 2014 campaign event.
"In my many years on the campaign trial and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort," Biden's statement said. "And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested that I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."
Biden added that he "may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised by what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will."