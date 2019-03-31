Thieves Target Family Of Okla. 16-Year-Old Recovering From Heart Transplant
An Oklahoma family is struggling to get back on their feet again after they say someone stole all of their clothes.
The family from Clayton in southeast Oklahoma is staying at a Dallas hospital while their 16-year-old son recovers from a heart transplant. His mother tells News On 6 the incident just makes their situation even more overwhelming.
Jeremiah Pierce says he wants to be back on a basketball court instead of stuck in a hospital bed. Doctors say Jeremiah's day back on the court will come with time but right now the real challenges are in his hospital room.
It is a harsh reality Carrie Pierce is having a tough time dealing with.
"I am just hoping that whoever got them, needs them more than we do," said Jeremiah's mom Carrie Pierce.
Earlier this week Carrie says someone took all of her and Jeremiah's clothes from the hospital laundry room. She says whoever it was, took every item of clothing Jeremiah and Carrie brought with them.
"It is awful for someone to do a family like that. I'm sure they are going through a hard time themselves but so are we," said Carrie Pierce.
Carrie is in the hospital with her 16-year-old son Jeremiah who had a heart transplant in February. Several weeks after the surgery, doctors noticed fluid in Jeremiah's chest, and while medical teams work to clear it Jeremiah and his mom are staying put.
"In ICU he first had the chest tubes, it was very emotional. It was even harder on him than when he had the transplant," said Pierce. "I was having to feed him and help him use the bathroom and bathe him every day and keep the sheets clean all day, day and night."
Carrie says the financial toll is weighing heavy on her as well. Jeremiah's meals are covered but she says she is struggling to afford food for herself.
"They say there is a possibility that he could have another surgery, if not more, if the fluid does not stay away," said Pierce. "We both cried together, and we just try to support each other."
Regardless of the obstacles in front of them there is a life Jeremiah will be able to live once his body heals and it might look a lot like this video from a story News On 6 shot with Jeremiah back in 2018 when he was still waiting for a new heart.
If you listen closely, you will hear the sounds keeping Carrie and Jeremiah pushing forward.
He had a really good heart put in. It started beating as soon as they put it in and it was really strong so if we can just get this fluid taken care of, I think he will be 100 percent back to where he was, actually better," said Pierce.
If you want to help the Pierce family, you can actually send items directly to the hospital.
Jeremiah and Carrie Pierce
Children's Medical Center Dallas
1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235