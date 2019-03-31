Crash Victims, Good Samaritan Reunite At Tulsa Oilers Hockey Game
Almost two months after a Good Samaritan helped police track down a hit-and-run suspect, the two victims are given a rare opportunity.
News On 6 was there for the reunion between the Good Samaritan and the crash victims.
Sunday those victims dropped the first puck and were able to take experience an Oilers game surrounded by their families.
Shelley Vandermark, her friend Julie and their families were all smiles tonight, sitting together, cheering on the Tulsa Oilers.
"We are thankful to be alive I mean just the fact that we are here still with our families," said Vandermark.
Our cameras were rolling as they dropped the first puck. It's all thanks to Todd Wadman. A crash in early February that brought all three together.
"He was the only one who saw the driver and chased him down so the trooper said they wouldn’t have even caught the guy if it wasn't for Todd" said Vandermark.
Vandermark said she was driving with her friend back from Oklahoma City when a man hit her vehicle from behind, sending it rolling four times. While others stopped to help, Todd Wadman who was the only one who witnessed the crash and saw the driver leave, followed the suspect for 15 miles until troopers were able to arrest the man.
"He came to the hospital and he brought me flowers" said Vandermark.
After the incident, Wadman got Vandermark, her friend and their family’s tickets to the Oilers game.
"He got us jerseys with our names put on them and drove all the way from Tulsa to Pryor Oklahoma in a thunderstorm just to bring us the tickets and the jerseys" said Vandermark.
Wadman said he was just happy to help. But Vandermark says he's a hero.
"I am very very thankful for the good people in this world" said Vandermark.
"I am not a hero at all… [what are you] ... I don't know I'm a good guy just doing the right thing," said Wadman.
Willie Flowers was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving with a license that had been canceled, suspended or revoked.