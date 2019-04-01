Oklahomans Gather For Beto O'Rourke Watch Party
TULSA, Oklahoma - The presidential election is still more than a year away, but some Oklahomans are already looking toward campaign 2020. Dozens gathered Saturday at Circle Cinema to watch a speech by Democratic hopeful Beto O'Rourke Saturday, .
It was one of hundreds of watch parties across the country as O'Rourke held his first presidential campaign rally.
People we talked to say they're eager to learn more about the former congressman. Jerry and Michelle Bennett were at the local watch party.
"He's such a positive person. He speaks about uplifting one another, not just in the community, but even other candidates," said Michelle Bennett.
"It's bigger than just being Americans, it's about being a human being and loving, and caring and wanting to take care of each other," Jerry said.