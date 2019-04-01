Storm Chances Ahead Mid-Week For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - We’re tracking three systems over the next 7 days, including one today bringing some clouds and chilly weather to the state.
Today’s system could bring some showers across part of the region, but the lower levels of the atmosphere remain very dry. This means most, if not all precip that falls from this system will evaporate before reaching the surface.
We’ll keep a low mention for a few stray sprinkles, but the odds of measurable precipitation will remain out of the forecast today.
Despite the incoming clouds, temps have dropped into the 20s and 30s this morning across northern OK with highs expected to remain in the mid-50s this afternoon along with light south winds around 10 mph and mostly to partly cloudy sky. The upper level system will move away from the area later this afternoon taking the clouds away from us this evening. We’ll be mostly clear later tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid to upper 30s north and lower 40s south.
Tuesday should feature mostly sunny sky and a return to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s along with south winds from 10 to 15 mph.
The next upper level system will near the state Tuesday night into Wednesday allowing for gusty south winds to develop across most of the state Wednesday with winds from 20 to 35 mph.
The low-level moisture will continue to slowly return, but the better moisture and instability appears to be centered across the western third of the state by late Wednesday afternoon where thunderstorms will develop ahead of the sharpening dry line. A few of these storms will become severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threat to our west.
As storms move eastward late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the tendency should be for storms to become more elevated in nature, which would tend to limit some of the severe weather potential Thursday morning across eastern OK. We’ll still need to keep a mention for a few strong to severe storms in the forecast for early Thursday morning but the odds for severe storms should be low.
By midday Thursday, this system should be exiting with improving weather through Friday along with highs in the lower 70s.
This weekend another system will quickly arrive with current timing supporting another chance for a few showers and storms late Saturday into Sunday across the northern portion of the state. Lows this weekend should be in the 50s with highs in the 70s.
