Despite the incoming clouds, temps have dropped into the 20s and 30s this morning across northern OK with highs expected to remain in the mid-50s this afternoon along with light south winds around 10 mph and mostly to partly cloudy sky. The upper level system will move away from the area later this afternoon taking the clouds away from us this evening. We’ll be mostly clear later tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid to upper 30s north and lower 40s south.