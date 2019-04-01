Tulsa Police Arrest Man Suspected In Downtown Car Burglaries
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police made arrests in a series of burglaries from vehicles early Monday, April 1. James Robinson is a suspect in multiple burglaries from vehicles downtown including some recent ones at the Edge, a Blue Dome District apartment complex - as well as Gathering Place park.
Police say an officer was searching for a car believed to be involved in the burglaries and found it at the QuikTrip at 23rd and Southwest Boulevard. Several officers waited for Robinson to return to the vehicle and arrested him on outstanding warrants.
Officers found burglary tools and stolen property in the car as well as three handguns. TPD booked him into jail on six complaints of burglary from an auto, possession of stolen property and some traffic violations.
