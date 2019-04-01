News
Experts Recommend Doing Full Research For Planting Trees In Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Spring has arrived and lots of folks have the urge to start planting in their gardens, yards, and flowerbeds.
Experts urge you look into what you're planting before doing so especially when planting trees. While Oaks like the Shumart and Bald Cypress trees do well others aren't native and may not do so well. Like the Bradford Pear which isn't exactly ice and wind friendly.
“All of these will get loaded and will eventually strip down like that. So that is another thing we are seeing when they finally grow and get to be of this size here, you’re going to have some problems with it self destructing,” said Urban Forestry Coordinator Mark Bays.
Experts say planting a variety is the best way to go.