1 Year Since Teacher Walkout, Funding Problems Remain Teachers Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tuesday marks one year since Oklahoma teachers walked out of their classrooms and into the capitol to get more funding for their students.
Many teachers say they're thankful for the additional pay raise they got last year, but their students are still suffering.
Teachers say that districts are still facing problems like teacher recruitment, outdated supplies, and overcrowded classrooms.
News On 6 spoke with a Jenks fourth grade teacher who now has 32 students in her class.
"Just the different levels of learning is hard; I've noticed a big challenge in math; having any sort of whole group lesson has been very difficult and then you try to have small groups and keep everyone on task," says Aimee Houston.
The legislature missed their April 1st deadline to set up the new education funding budget.
The Oklahoma Education Association has events planned for each day this week in hopes of rallying support.
Today's theme is "Together We're Stronger Tuesday," and they are asking people to send postcards to lawmakers.