On Friday, Mr. Trump announced he was cutting all foreign aid to the Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador — where most of the migrants heading towards the U.S.-Mexico border are from. The next day, the State Department said it was ending the foreign assistance programs appropriations for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 for these countries, known as the Northern Triangle, at the president's direction.

Critics of the move believe a halt in U.S. aid to the region, which is mostly provided to non-profits and NGOs, will impede efforts to curb the widespread poverty, violence, corruption and climate change displacement in the region — and prompt more irregular migration towards the U.S.