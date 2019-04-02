Tahlequah Man Living With Alzheimer's Gets New Fishing Gear After Theft
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - A Tahlequah man living with Alzheimer's disease is getting support from the community after someone stole all his fishing gear.
We first shared Johnny Deaton's story with you last month. He says he woke up to go fishing on his 55th birthday and found someone had stolen almost everything.
Johnny is a former wrestling coach and teacher, who was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease 6 years ago.
He's always been a fisherman, but since the diagnosis, fishing has been his therapy.
So when folks heard about the his gear being stolen, it didn't take long for friends and strangers to step in to make sure Johnny could get back out on the water.
Former wrestlers gave him gear, members of the Oklahoma Fishing Fools Facebook group donated rods, Juggernawt Custom Jigs Heads out of Arizona sent him handmade tackle.
Gene Larew in Tulsa set him up with four boxes of jigs, bait and lures, along with a camo tackle bag and several top of the line Lew rods and reels.
An online fundraiser raised about $2,000 for Johnny and he says he also received a nice card and check from a Tulsa Police Officer who saw his story on News On 6.
Johnny says he's overwhelmed with appreciation.
“I couldn't believe it. But it feels good. I didn't expect it, ya know. But it's been awesome,” said Johnny. “I ain't gonna lie, it's fun when people care about you; I just want to thank everybody”
Johnny says while he’s grateful for all the support, he's all set now and doesn't need anything else.
He has put a lot of his new gear to use and says he's has been catching some a lot of sand bass in one of his honey holes.