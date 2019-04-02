Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Murder Was Victim's Best Friend, Family Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - The family of a man murdered last week says they're sad, not only for their loss but also for one of the men arrested because he was the victim’s life-long best friend.
Bryant Hampton's family has created a memorial where his body was found and say his murder is that much more tragic because he was just starting to get his life back on track. Bryant was the baby of 9 brothers and a sister and as such, was the heartbeat of the group.
Bryant’s sister-in-law Wanda McKinney said, "Bryant was a very, very loving, fun and compassionate person."
Wanda said he was trusting, outgoing, and never met a stranger, that if he met you, he considered you a friend.
Wanda said, "I mean he loved to make everybody feel welcome, feel good, feel loved, that was just the type of person he was."
She admits he had his struggles, had been shot twice before, had been to prison. But she said after getting released recently, he got a job in Inola and seemed hopeful about the future.
"He was really trying to get his life together," Wanda said.
Deputies arrested Phillip Morgan and Monta Guyton for murder and Deon Morgan for accessory.
Guyton told investigators he, Bryant, and Phillip Morgan were driving around drinking and smoking and Bryant and Morgan got into an argument and Morgan shot Bryant. He was found on the side of a road near 6300 North Garrison with a gunshot wound to his upper back.
The family said Monta Guyton and Bryant were lifelong best friends.
Wanda said, "My heart goes out to Monta because I can only imagine what he's going through right now. That was his best friend. I don't believe in my heart he did the crime. He was there but I don't feel he actually did it."
They believe drugs played a role in this case, but don’t believe it was a drug deal gone wrong.
They're asking for prayers for both families.
Bryant's family said they are feeling every range of emotion right now but they know they're going to have to reach a point where they find forgiveness in their hearts, so they can move on with the next chapter of their lives.