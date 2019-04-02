News
Sex Offender Suspected Of Peeping Into Girl's Bedroom Window, Owasso Police Say
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso police are looking for a convicted sex offender who is suspected of peeping into a young girl’s bedroom window.
Officers say a homeowner spotted the man in his neighbor's backyard in the Preston Lakes neighborhood. When he confronted him, he took off and jumped into a four-door black Honda Sedan with a Cherokee Nation Tag of CS8-052.
The tag came back to Anthony Robinson. Owasso Police say Robinson is a convicted sex offender from Ochelata with felony warrants out of Nowata County.
If you see him or his car, call police. Luckily, the young girl was not home at the time.