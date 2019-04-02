Judge Orders Release Of Edmond Double Murder Suspect's Psychological Exam
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma County judge has ordered the release of an Edmond teenager’s psychological exam.
Elijah Walker, 19, is accused of killing his parents in their home last month. The hearing on Tuesday was part of the process to determine if Walker is competent to stand trial.
Even though Walker appeared in court, his attorney Derek Chance said the teenager has remained uncooperative. Court papers were filed by Walker's defense on Tuesday to allow the court case to move forward.
A private forensic psychologist recently prepared a competency report but according to court documents, Walker "refused to consent to the release" of the doctor's findings.
The petition stated the Walker has a "history of documented mental illness."
Walker has been diagnosed with a psychotic disorder that causes delusions and paranoia. Even though he was initially prescribed medication, his family reported Walker had "gone unmedicated for over two years."
Walker is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his parents Mike and Rachael Walker. He told investigators he shot the couple because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshipers. He allegedly told his younger brother he would bury the bodies.
Even though Walker's half-sister also lost her parents, she remains by her brother's side. Family and friends stood by as the handcuffed and shackled teenager was escorted in and out of the courtroom.
The judge ultimately ruled that Walker's competency report will be released to prosecutors and Walker's attorney.
The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office will review the psychological report. Walker is set to appear in court again on April 12.