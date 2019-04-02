News
Governor Rides Tractor Through OKC For Ag Day
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt had a police escort on Tuesday as he arrived at the state Capitol building on a tractor.
It was part of the annual Ag day at the capitol. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture hosts the day each year to help keep the concerns of Oklahoma's farmers and ranchers on the minds of lawmakers.
“Agriculture is such a huge part of the fabric of Oklahoma, such a huge industry in Oklahoma that I was really looking forward to this. I got to drive a John Deere here from the Governor’s Mansion,” said Governor Stitt.
About 600 people, mostly students, went to the capital to meet with the Governor and legislators.