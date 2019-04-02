News
Bristow Homeowner Scares Off Burglars By Firing Warning Shots
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - The Creek County Sheriff's Office says a homeowner in Bristow scared off some burglars by firing a warning shot over their heads.
Deputies say Robert Smith was burglarizing a home with at least one other suspect when the victim shot at them. The suspects then barricaded themselves inside a bedroom before breaking a window out and escaping.
Deputies arrested Smith a short time later, but say they are still looking for more suspects.