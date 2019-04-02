News
Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Arrested
Tuesday, April 2nd 2019, 4:41 PM CDT
Updated:
Los Angeles police have arrested the suspected killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed outside his store on Sunday. Police said on Twitter that Eric Holder was arrested Tuesday.
What we know:
- Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, was taken into police custody Tuesday.
- Police described a dispute between Holder and Nipsey Hussle of a "personal nature," and said Holder appeared in front of Nipsey Hussle's clothing store more than once before shooting him.
- The LAPD chief said Holder is a member of a gang.
- LAPD Commissioner Steve Soboroff read a letter Nipsey Hussle wrote to the LAPD prior to his death. Soboroff said a planned meeting between the department, members of Nipsey Hussle's family and his label Roc Nation will continue as scheduled.
- Before his death, the rapper planned to meet with police officials to discuss ways to fight gang violence in the city.
LAPD Arrests Suspect
Police said they arrested 29-year-old Eric Holder on Tuesday. Police thanked the community on Twitter for the "heightened awareness" and "vigilance."
Earlier Tuesday, police said Holder is believed to be in a gang, and that the altercation and murder of the rapper stemmed from a "personal dispute."
This is a developing story.