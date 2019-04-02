News
ORU Public Relations, Advertising Students To Compete At National Level
Tuesday, April 2nd 2019, 4:53 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Public Relations and advertising students at Oral Roberts University will compete in a national competition this week.
The first round of the 2019 National Student Advertising Competition kicks off Wednesday in Shreveport, Louisiana. This is ORU's sixth year to compete in the competition.
Students will have to come up with a marketing campaign and pitch it to a client. They will go up against schools from Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.