Second-Degree Rape Charge Dismissed Against Former Mounds Coach
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Charges against a former Mounds basketball coach have been dismissed in Creek County. Callen Brett Brooksher was charged with second-degree rape and sexual battery after one of his former players said they had had sex.
Brooksher still faces charges of second-degree rape and forcible sodomy in Tulsa County. His next court date is listed as April 15.
