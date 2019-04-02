Bill To Restore Creek Freedmen Tribal Rights 'Long Overdue,' Supporters Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A bill introduced to Congress could bring a big change to the Muscogee Creek Nation that some say is long overdue. The bill, written by Illinois Democrat Danny Davis, proposes Creek Freedmen become tribal citizens once again.
Freedmen are the descendants of slaves once held by the tribe.
Members of the Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band traveled to Washington, D.C., in September to meet with lawmakers, hoping to spark change.
The bill says the United States government should end its relations with the Creek Nation of Oklahoma until the nation restores full tribal citizenship to Creek Freedmen, who were part of the tribe from 1866 to 1979.
"That bill specifically is aimed to stop the anti-black racism that the Creek Nation has perpetrated on black Creek Indians, also known as Creek Freedman,” said Damario Solomon-Simmons, who represents the Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band.
"I just don't understand why they would even fathom taking us out,” Muscogee Creek Indian Freedman Band Vice President Jeffrey Kennedy said.
Ivory Vann's grandmother was a Creek freedman. He said he didn't even know that part of his family history until he was an adult.
"I think it's long overdue,” he said.
"My frustration is that we have the same rights, according to the 1866 treaty. Every freedman has a right, and we all should be treated equally,” Vann said.
Solomon-Simmons, a descendant of one of the Creeks who signed the 1866 treaty, is legally representing the Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band in a federal case. He's working with the NAACP, which is formally supporting the bill.
Simmons said a federal lawsuit filed by the Freedman Band is still pending in court.
The Muscogee Creek Nation said it is waiting to hear back from their tribe's Attorney General before releasing a statement.