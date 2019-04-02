Foyil Woman Wants Answers After Dogs Found Shot And Killed
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Rogers County couple is grieving after two of their dogs are found shot and killed in a ditch.
Michelle Torren said the dogs, Kate and Gus, went missing on Saturday. She says she and her boyfriend looked all over for them until her boyfriend found the dogs a few days later in a ditch, both shot in the head. Their collars were missing.
"They were dead, just thrown away like trash pretty much," said Michelle Torren.
Michelle says Gus was three years old Blue Healer and Kate was a year and a half old Australian Shepard Blue Healer mix. She said they were both harmless and got along well with kids and family.
"Whatever you told them to do they did. I mean they weren't ones to just randomly gang up together and go gang up on somebody," said Michelle Torren.
Michelle said the dogs were like family.
"They were our children. I don't know what they could've done to deserve, to get treated the way they got treated," said Torren.
Torren said she just wants her questions answered.
"I want to know who did it and why they did it and I hope that they pay for what they did because they didn't deserve that," said Torren.
If you know any information about this case, call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.