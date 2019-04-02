News
City Of Tulsa Expected To Approve Changes To Short Term Rentals Like Airbnb
Tuesday, April 2nd 2019, 9:02 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is expected to approve changes to zoning to better handle short-term rentals like those on Airbnb.
Currently, all short-term rentals are classified as bed and breakfasts, which require special exceptions when they're in residential areas.
The city plans to expand the zoning categories to include rentals like Airbnb's which will require their own regulations. The council is expected to take up the proposals at Wednesday's City Council meeting.
You can see the proposed rules below.