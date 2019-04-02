Tulsa Families Gear Up For Autism Walk on World Autism Awareness Day
TULSA, Oklahoma - 1 out of every 59 children is on the autism spectrum.
For the past 11 years, Autism Oklahoma has been raising awareness and support for families with a walk and 5k in Oklahoma City. Next month, for the first time Autism Oklahoma, is bringing a walk and 5k to ONEOK Field in Tulsa.
“We are thrilled to bring the 11 years of experience and fun we’ve had in Oklahoma City to Tulsa,” said Stacey Weddington with Autism Oklahoma.
Weddington says the 1 in 59 kids who are diagnosed with autism surpasses the number of kids that are diagnosed with AIDS, cancer, and diabetes.
“I think people are aware of autism, but take it a step further because all of our kids wear their autism differently. So, just being aware of it doesn’t mean that everyone is empathetic and understanding,” said Weddington.
Previous walks in Oklahoma City have brought in thousands of supporters and hundreds of teams. Weddington admits it’s going to take time to build that kind of support in Tulsa but for the families Northeast Oklahoma, they’re eager to have their own event.
“We can figure out ways to meet in the middle through understanding and more education. I think that’s going to be great for the community at large because our kids and adults have so much to offer,” Weddington added.
Amber Frasco’s son Aidan is 10, he was diagnosed with autism when he was 4-years-old.
“Today is huge. I personally not only have a child with autism but I work with autistic children so autism is quite literally my whole world,” said Frasco. “Aidan, he’s a joy. He’s predominately non-verbal. He can definitely get those verbal skills going when he truly wants something. His passion is drawing. So, my house is decorated with beautiful 10-year-old artwork.”
Frasco is so excited for the walk on May 4th that she became emotional just talking about it.
“The ability for people out in our environment to know what’s going on with these kids is something that’s truly...something that’s important and things like the Piece Walk, that’s how we get the message out,” she said.
Click Here for information on how to create your team for the walk and 5k next month at ONEOK Field.