Thunder: Thunder center Steven Adams briefly left the game before halftime after being fouled by Moe Wagner. Adams told trainers he couldn’t hear out of his right ear. He shot free throws before heading into the locker room. Adams started the second half. . Earlier Tuesday, the NBA rescinded the technical foul Russell Westbrook received Sunday in a loss to Dallas. It would’ve been Westbrook’s 17th of the season, pushing him one away from a second one-game suspension. . The Thunder have trailed at halftime in 17 of their 20 games since the All-Star break. . Former Thunder guard Alex Abrines, who was released in early February, was at the game as a spectator.