According to the Secret Service, Zhang had no swimming apparel in her possession. But she was in possession, according to the court filing, of four cellphones, one laptop, one external hard drive and one thumb drive containing "malicious" malware.

The criminal complaint says Zhang claimed to federal authorities a Chinese friend "Charles" told her to travel from Shanghai to Florida to attempt to attend the non-existent event and speak with a member of the Trump family about U.S.-China relations. Zhang claimed she spoke with "Charles" on "WeChat," a messaging platform common in China.

The Secret Service explained in a statement Tuesday evening that the Mar-a-Lago Club, where the president spends several weekends and holidays in the winter and early spring, is treated like "any other site temporarily visited by the President" or anyone else under Secret Service protection.

While Mar-a-Lago staff transported Zhang between screening checkpoints, the Secret Service conducted the screenings and monitored the route between checkpoints.

Once the reception staff realized that Zhang "should not have been authorized access," Secret Service agents immediately arrested her.