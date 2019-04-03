President Trump Talks Healthcare, 2020 Election At Fundraiser
The president says he's willing to push off the fight on healthcare until after the 2020 election, setting it up to be a fixture on the campaign trail.
He made the declaration during a fundraising dinner Tuesday night. Democrats say he's holding Americans hostage by not acting sooner.
President Trump mulled changing his signature campaign slogan during a fundraiser last night, but he also set the stage for what may be the signature policy issue for the 202 race.
"We'll be the party of healthcare. We shouldn't run away from healthcare," says President Trump.
Despite that declaration, the president shelved plans for a healthcare overhaul after conferring with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Senator Mitch McConnell says "I made it clear to him that we were not going to be doing that in the Senate,"
Mr. Trump said Republicans need to first sweep the 2020 elections.
"Immediately after the election, it's going to be our first vote," says President Trump.
Though, he made similar promises during the 2016 election.
"Obamacare, we're going to repeal, replace you're gonna get something great," said Trump in 2015.
But the GOP failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act when they controlled both chambers of congress.
Democrats say the president still has no plan forward. They believe they can win the healthcare debate.
Last week, the Trump Justice Department filed a court document in support of striking down The Affordable Care Act.