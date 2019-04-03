News
Police Search For Suspect After Man Shot Near Tulsa Park
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are searching for a gunman right now after officers say a man was shot in the Lacy Park area near Apache and Peoria.
Police say a man walked up to another man and asked to borrow his phone.
When the victim said no, the man pulled out a gun and shot him.
They say that man then took the phone and ran away.
Police say a woman heard the victim screaming in the street and called 911.
He was sent to the hospital but is expected to be OK.