TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are searching for a gunman right now after officers say a man was shot in the Lacy Park area near Apache and Peoria.

Police say a man walked up to another man and asked to borrow his phone.

When the victim said no, the man pulled out a gun and shot him. 

They say that man then took the phone and ran away. 

Police say a woman heard the victim screaming in the street and called 911.

He was sent to the hospital but is expected to be OK. 