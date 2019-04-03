OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - A Rogers County Deputy is recovering after the sheriff says a suspect shot the deputy at the end of a standoff Wednesday. 

A suspect had barricaded himself inside a building in Oologah. 

Officials say the suspect came out and charged at the officers and his gun went off. 

Officials say the bullet grazed a Rogers County deputy after it went through the deputies belt and his tazor. 

The suspect is in custody. 

The Deputy is expected to be OK. 