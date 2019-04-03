1 Arrested In Tulsa After Chase Through 2 Counties
Troopers arrested a man after a chase that spanned two counties Wednesday morning.
Troopers say the chase started in Okmulgee County early Wednesday morning -- when a deputy tried to stop a car for a traffic violation.
They say the driver wouldn't pull over, which started a 40-mile pursuit that went north on Highway 75.
When the pursuit made it's way into Tulsa County, Tulsa County deputies, Tulsa Police and OHP joined in to help stop the car.
Troopers say it was never a high speed chase, but say the driver went through three road blocks before they used a special maneuver to end the chase on I-244 near Lewis.
They arrested the man driving the car.
OHP says the man had marijuana and a bong in the car.
Troopers say the man told them he didn't know what to do since he had he had pot with him; so, he just kept driving.
OHP says the driver had a woman with him, but she was not arrested.