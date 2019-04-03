News
Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Of Tulsa Man
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a man wanted for a deadly shooting two weeks ago at the Edenwood Apartments in Tulsa.
Police say Marvin Penn a suspect in the shooting of Xzavion Chatman.
Police say Penn and another man, Ahmad Frazier, shot and killed 18-year-old Xzavion Chatman last month.
Penn is being held on more than a $1 million bond.
Police are still looking for Ahmad Frazier, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.