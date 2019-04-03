Viral Soldier Homecoming Video Family Has Oklahoma Ties
TULSA, Oklahoma - A surprise soldier homecoming that had the world in tears has an Oklahoma connection.
It was a moment nine months in the making when SSG Rob Cesternino surprised his 9-year-old son Luca at taekwondo.
“It was the best thing ever,” Luca said
The surprise homecoming happened in a small town near Nashville, but when News On 6's Tess Maune face-time with the Cesterninos, she quickly noticed they were all wearing Oklahoma State orange.
“Oklahoma State, baby! We've got a lot of Oklahoma State love. Coach Gundy getting it done this fall,” the family said holding up OSU’s signature 6-shooter with their hands.
Luca's mom Leah grew up in Tulsa and graduated from OSU. And Rob completed OSU's veteran entrepreneurial program for veterans who want open their own business. The Cesterninos love Oklahoma come back to visit family often.
“Some grandparents, some cousins, aunts and uncles,” said Luca.
But none of those family reunions match up to the one between Rob and Luca in March.
“When I was hugging him and talking to him, I didn't hear another person in the room. It was just he and I,” said Rob.
The surprise went down after Rob returned from a nearly yearlong deployment in Jordan. He stepped in to spar with Luca, who was blind-folded for the drill.
When Rob called Luca by a family nickname, he knew his dad was home.
“On a scale of 1 to 100 how surprised were you,” Maune asked. “I was 50-hundred,’ Luca replied.
The video has been viewed millions of times on social media. Rapper P-Diddy shared it and so did President Trump.
“He tweeted it and said, 'this is a beautiful thing.' That was really cool,” said Rob.
But even better, Rob says, is the way their story has touched hearts all over the world and the message it’s sending to parents and children.
“It's gone past the military thing,” Rob said. “I had one guy say, 'I'm not in the military, I've not no relationship with the military.' He said, 'What resonated for me was just the obvious relationship between a father and son.'”
Rob says he plans to stay in the Tennessee Army National Guard for about 7 more years, which means more deployments are possible.