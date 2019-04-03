News
Jet Lag Could Be Good For You, Researchers Say
EVANSTON, Illinois - Scientists say jet lag could actually be beneficial for you.
Researchers at Northwestern University say jet lag could help prevent degenerative brain diseases. They tested jet lag on fruit flies which have similar 24-hour patterns to people.
They found the time changes produced a little bit of stress, which protected their neurons related to Huntington's disease. Researchers say this confirms a link between circadian rhythms and diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.