News
Nearly 8 Years After Launch, Google Plus Is Dead
Google's experiment with its own social media platform is dead.
The company launched "Google Plus" in 2011. It was originally an invitation-only platform.
It had many of the features typical of social networks with the ability to post photos and status updates on individual feeds. The platform faced criticism last year following the discovery of a software glitch that may have exposed user information of up to 500,000 customers between 2015 and 2018.
Google shut it down on Tuesday.