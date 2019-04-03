Man Shot To Death Near Ramona
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man has been taken into custody in the shooting death of his father. Authorities say the person of interest was arrested after a short pursuit that ended near Pryor. OHP made the arrest, according to Washington County Undersherrif John Copeland.
The victim was shot to death in the 39900 block of West 37rd.
Washington County Sheriff's Office said they were contacted at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 about an ongoing dispute between two people. They responded to the home south of Ramona.
Copeland said they found the victim dead in the home and secured the scene.
"Investigators developed a person of interest, who coincidentally had an outstanding arrest warrant for an unrelated incident," he said.
OHP spotted that person around midnight April 3 and took him into custody on the outstanding warrant after a short chase.
Names are being withheld pending notification of family members, Copeland said.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is heading the murder investigation, the undersheriff said.