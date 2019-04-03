Racist Graffiti Spray Painted On Cleveland Co. Democratic Party Headquarters
Witnesses have reported racist graffiti at the Cleveland County Democratic Party headquarters, as well as other locations in Norman Wednesday.
Graffiti was spotted at the party's Norman headquarters located at 300 W. Gray Street.
This is the second location in two weeks of the Democratic Party to be vandalized in the state. The first incident occurred Thursday, March 28, at the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s headquarters where racist graffiti was also found.
Oklahoma City police are continuing to investigate the incident as a hate crime.
Norman Public Schools issued a statement Wednesday morning saying:
We were notified this morning that graffiti was found at McKinley Elementary. The school administrator notified the police department and we are working to identify who did it. We are also in the process of removing it.
This is a developing story.