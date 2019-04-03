Wagoner County Sheriff's Office Arrest Stolen Red Bird Fire Trucks Suspect
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A suspect has been arrested related to the stolen Red Bird fire trucks.
officials say that evidence found that someone had broken into the fire department in February and stole two fire trucks.
Both trucks were recovered in two different counties, but one had been stripped.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott says, "It is a shock to the conscious that someone would steal fire trucks from a volunteer fire department. Those firemen use that equipment to save lives, and they do that important work for free."
Officials say investigators conducted an undercover operation and some of the fire truck equipment was recovered.
Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputies arrested John Lafayette Moats Jr., 32, on complaints of 2nd degree burglary, theft of a automobile, knowingly concealing stolen property, and other complaints.
"My Deputies and Investigators have been doing some good work on this case to bring those responsible to justice. It is our belief that Mr. Moats did not work alone. Saying that, I do anticipate more arrests as the investigation continues," says Sheriff Elliott.
Moats is being held on a $20,000 bond.