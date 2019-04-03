News
Third Arrest Made In Murder Of Owasso Man
TULSA, Oklahoma - A third person has been arrested in connection to the 2018 murder of an Owasso man.
Police say Dalone Gay was arrested Wednesday morning for his part in the murder of Dustin Barham.
Police arrested Kelsey Lipp and Aleczandria Reinhardt last year. They say Lipp had a history of catfishing men through a dating app called MeetMe and then robbing them. They say that was her plan the night she met up with 24-year-old Barham, but things took a deadly turn.
Gay was taken to the detective division to be questioned.